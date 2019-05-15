'The Simpsons' predicted 'Game of Thrones' twist in 2017

The writers of the Simpsons have done it again -- predict the future, that is.

After the most recent episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones" aired, fans were quick to point out a similarity between the ending of the episode and a 2017 episode of "The Simpsons," titled "The Serfsons."

"The Serfsons" introduced a fantasy version of the Simpsons family. Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa are all shown wearing medieval garb, looking off into the distance at a village being charred by a fire-breathing dragon flying overhead.

The entirety of "The Serfsons" episode parodied "Game of Thrones." Marge at one point caught a three-eyed raven to make the family dinner. In another scene, Ned Flanders' decapitated head can be seen atop a stake on a fortress wall in a nod to his fellow Ned's demise on "Game of Thrones." The Night King even makes a cameo as a suitor chasing after Marge's mother, who the Night King bites and turns into a white walker.

These "Game of Thrones" references were mostly poking fun at things that had already been revealed in the series up to that point; season 7 of the show had already aired by the time "The Serfsons" episode aired in October of 2017.

No one knew for certain back then, however, that Daenerys and her dragon would brutally torch King's Landing.

This isn't the first time "The Simpsons" has been on-point in predicting the future, either.

Over the course of its 30-year run, "The Simpsons" predicted the NSA spying scandal, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Trump's presidency, the discovery of the Higgs Boson particle, America's Ebola outbreak, Disney's Fox takeover, and even a specific winner of the Nobel Prize.