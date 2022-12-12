'The worst I've ever seen': Health experts raise concerns about worsening 'tripledemic' among kids

Doctors in the Delaware Valley say the continuing ‘tripledemic’ may be the worst they've ever seen and could become more severe as holiday gatherings resume at pre-pandemic levels.

The ‘tripledemic’ includes at triple-whammy of high flu, COVID and RSV cases in children. Dr. Lauren Carr says it's caused a significant uptick in ER visits at St. Christopher's Hospital.

She's asking parents to use what she called common sense tips to avoid possible hospital visits, like getting everyone vaccinated and boosted and having over the counter medicine on hand.

"Just having things like that there and ready can save you a lot of anxiety, a lot of trouble," Dr. Carr said. "Have your medicines on hand, you know, there's a lot of resources that you can review."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now encouraging people to start masking again, especially indoors, as they travel for the holidays and linger among large crowds.

"With all these people out here traveling throughout the city and getting together with their family, we gotta try to stay protected as much as we can," Johnnie Martin said.