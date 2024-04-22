Delaware travel business owner accused of using former customer's credit cards

article

A Delaware travel agency owner is facing charges after authorities say she used former customers' credit cards to rack up thousands of dollars in charges.

Jane Fencer, 55, is accused of making "several" fraudulent charges through her New Castle County-based business, Wanderlust Tours and Travel.

Investigators in December learned that Fencer allegedly used a former customer's credit card to charge over $19k in unauthorized purchases.

According to authorities, it was later learned that Fencer made other fraudulent purchases using former customer's credit cards.

Fencer turned herself in on Friday and was charged with two felony counts of Theft $1,500 or greater, and one count of Unlawful use of Payment card over $1,500.