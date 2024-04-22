Eagles Autism Challenge 2024: Delco family speaks out on positive impact ahead event

Raising awareness, and having fun at the same time, that's the goal of the Eagles Autism Challenge coming up next month.

This year, the fundraiser is getting a boost from a local family in Delaware County that knows firsthand just how important that mission is.

"Seeing the people show up- it was a blessing, it was overwhelming, I just started crying, it was amazing." said Christine Fiore.

Christine and her family are less than a week out from their 2nd annual event benefitting their Eagles Autism Challenge team, Anthony's Ausome Avengers.

"With this awareness and the funding that's coming in through this and with the Eagles, it's going to put a bigger spotlight on autism in general." said James Fiore.

It helps families, just like the Fioreses, to get more answers through research and outreach.

Their team was created to support their son, AJ, who was diagnosed as severely autistic and nonverbal with a sensory disorder, along with ADHD.

"When they found out that AJ was diagnosed with autism, it was hard for them," said Jennifer Perry.

James' sister, Jennifer, took it upon herself to kickstart their group in a way to provide comfort for the Fiore family.

"Knowing that my brother loves the Eagles so much, I thought it could really help them, especially help him deal with this." said Perry.

Last year’s fundraiser, with less than a month's notice, raised more than 30 thousand dollars.

Now this year, they're hoping to top it.

The event will be held at Bellefonte Brewing in Wilmington, Delaware this Sunday.

It will be complete with 5050s, raffles, special appearances and more as it leads up to the Eagles Autism Challenge at Lincoln Financial on May 18th.