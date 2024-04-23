This NJ beach named among the best in the US; NY, Maryland beaches also named

article

One New Jersey shore town has been recognized as one of the best beaches in the United States by Travel and Leisure and it joins popular beaches in Florida, Hawaii and California.

The 25 Best Beaches in the USA list, published earlier this month, names 25 of the best beaches in the country, listing Asbury Park, among the best in the nation.

The publication went on to say Bruce Springsteen’s stomping grounds, "is a lively, clean, white-sand paradise." Packed with so many activities, including, "swimming, surfing, fishing and people-watching." There is so much history in Asbury Park, with "a historic boardwalk bustling with restaurants, bars, fast food and interesting shops." And, of course, the "fabled bar, The Stone Pony, made famous by locals Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi."

ASBURY PARK, NJ - MAY 07: A general exterior view of the Stone Pony on May 7th, 2023 in Ashbury Park, New Jersey.

The list also includes beaches in Connecticut, Maryland and New York, along with beaches in California, Hawaii, North Carolina and Florida. Of greater interest might be a beach listed in a Colorado national park, a beach embedded in a Vermont state park and a Michigan beach along Lake Michigan.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Asbury Park boardwalk in 1906. (Angleman Family)

See the list:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Ocean City, Maryland

Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, California

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Harris Beach, Oregon

Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington

Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois

Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Grand Haven State Park, Michigan

Santa Monica Beach, California

Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia

Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts

Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York

Crystal Lake State Park, Baron, Vermont

Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama

Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota

Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington

Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut

Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Travel and Leisure does not reveal its methodology, but does say "Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there's a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade. Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges. Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand."