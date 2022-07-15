'They love it': How a Philadelphia woman is helping kids stay cool one kiddie pool at a time

A woman wants to give kids a safe place to play and she’s doing it all on her own terms. But, she could use the public’s help this summer.

This week, across the Delaware Valley, it’s been a scorcher. What may not be known, in the way of heat relief, is a little known secret waterworks getaway tucked right in the heart of Grays Ferry and it’s free, for all ages.

"Since it’s been in the high 80s since July started, we set up our outdoor garden with chairs, two pools donated and we have a sprinkler!" Tiffany Durkson exclaimed. "We just want children to be able to come and play."

Durkson is the mastermind behind an elegant and safe green space on the 1300 block of 33rd Street. She is the Advocacy Program Manager of Studio Ludo. They specialize in building sustainable playgrounds, but the green space is her brainchild.

She says the response from neighborhood families has been overwhelmingly positive. "They love it! Just coming here, some children are in camp, but we’re open until six, so they normally come after camp. I would say from 3 to 6 p.m. is our busiest time," Durkson said.

With the city of Philadelphia announcing it will only open 50 pools for summer 2022, around 80 percent available, it’s more important than ever to have places to cool off.

Durkson also maintains an air conditioned indoor space with high quality toys for kids of all ages, all free to use. "We have 250 items for families and children to explore. We have disposable and reusable. We have cardboard land where you can build forts, cars, we have a kitchen, nature play!"

While the operation runs smoothly, Durkson wants it to run more often and she needs the public’s help.

"So that I can have a worker, part-time and so that if we had a worker, I’d also be able to offer weekend hours on Saturday. That’s a really big part for us because we are Monday through Thursday and families really want us to be open on Saturdays," Durkson explained.