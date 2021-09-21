'Things are dire': $16B bay flood plan for worst NJ storms

article

Federal officials are warning of a "dire" situation that is likely to get worse as they explain details of a $16 billion plan to lessen back bay flooding, one of the major sources of storm damage at the Jersey Shore.

At an online public hearing Tuesday, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers answered questions on flooding impacts, environmental effects, navigation and other concerns.

The proposal calls for construction of huge gates across the mouths of three inlets in New Jersey that could be slammed shut when major storms approach, closable barriers that would cut parts of two bays in half and the elevation of nearly 19,000 homes.

