Raging fire engulfs gentlemen's club, apartments in Coopersburg as reward offered

The Brief A two-alarm fire broke out at an older building in Cooperburg on Monday morning. The building was home to a gentleman's club and apartments. No one was injured, but the building sustained major damage.



It took several fire crews to extinguish the flames as they erupted from an older building in Coopersburg early Monday morning.

What we know:

The two-alarm fire broke out at Silhouettes Showbar on Station Avenue just after midnight. The building also housed some apartments on the second floor.

Firefighters from multiple counties were called in to help battle the blaze, which continued to rage due to difficulty with water.

"It was one of the oldest buildings in Coopersburg," said Chief Huber. "The construction is stone-based, so once the fire gets into the wall, it goes straight to the ceiling and will rapidly spread from the first floor straight to the roof."

The fire caused the building's roof, along with a wall, to collapse. However, no injuries have been reported.

What they're saying:

The manager of the gentleman's club says he is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of whoever started the fire.

Officials have yet to release a cause of the fire.