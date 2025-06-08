Philadelphia shootings: 1 dead, 4 others injured Sunday morning

The Brief One man was killed during a shooting on Sunday. Four other people were injured. No arrests have been made.



Philadelphia police are investigating after at least four shootings, one of them deadly, erupted across the city on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The first shooting stemmed from an armed robbery on the 6500 block of Horrocks Street just after 2 a.m.

A 42-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the nose and eye area. She was said to be in stable condition.

Over the next few hours, a man was shot at an unknown location, followed by a double shooting on the 3800 block of North Broad Street.

The conditions of the victims, two men and one woman, are not known.

Then, a homicide on the 2200 block of South Felton Street left a man dead just before 11:30 a.m. His identify has yet to be released.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.

What we don't know:

The conditions of several victims are still unknown, along with the motives and possible suspects.