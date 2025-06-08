Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia shootings: 1 dead, 4 others injured Sunday morning

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 8, 2025 12:58pm EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • One man was killed during a shooting on Sunday.
    • Four other people were injured. 
    • No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after at least four shootings, one of them deadly, erupted across the city on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The first shooting stemmed from an armed robbery on the 6500 block of Horrocks Street just after 2 a.m.

A 42-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the nose and eye area. She was said to be in stable condition.

Over the next few hours, a man was shot at an unknown location, followed by a double shooting on the 3800 block of North Broad Street.

The conditions of the victims, two men and one woman, are not known.

Then, a homicide on the 2200 block of South Felton Street left a man dead just before 11:30 a.m. His identify has yet to be released.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.

What we don't know:

The conditions of several victims are still unknown, along with the motives and possible suspects.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

