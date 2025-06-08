Andy’s Army 2025: Lemonade stand in Sewell raises money for a cure for cancer

Andy’s Army set up a lemonade stand in Sewell, New Jersey to raise money for a cure for cancer.

What we know:

On Sudnay, Andy Fee and his family set up the lemonade stand in partnership with the well-known Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Andy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma four and a half years ago at the age of nine-months-old.

Andy’s father, Mike Fee, described that moment, saying, "It was an absolute whirlwind, you never think it would happen to you. Thankfully, we are in Philadelphia we have Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia right in our backyard so, that was our first stop, to go to CHOP to understand what our treatment options were, then work out a plan and fight it as hard as we can".

Mike said the fight wasn’t easy, especially when doctors found an additional condition after Andy’s initial diagnosis.

"He had a secondary condition called Opsoclonus-Myoclonus-Ataxia Syndrome (OMAS) which basically your immune system attacks your nervous system so he lost the ability to walk, crawl, and talk.

All the things Andy is now able to do, and in order to give back, he is selling lemonade and raffle tickets to try and support those like him.

"Being local in the area we always heard about Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, we always knew about Alex, this is where we wanted to put our effort into helping other kids with cancer and hopefully find a cure one day for all cancers," said Mike.

The family has a set a goal to raise $5,000. If you would like to donate online, you can at https://www.alexslemonade.org/affiliation/alsf-fund-andys-army