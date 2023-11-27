This is the drunkest city in Pennsylvania state

article

You’ll never guess what is considered the drunkest city in Pennsylvania.

24/7WallSt, a financial news website, looked at the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported heavy or binge-drinking in metros across the United States.

In Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh ranked #1 with 23% of adults stating that they drink excessively. Statewide, Pennsylvania was the 10th highest at 20.7%.

Pittsburgh's population is approximately 2,349,172 people. Countywide driving deaths involving alcohol were 28.4% for Allegheny County, which is higher than the statewide average of 25.4%, 12th lowest in the US.

Real Estate Witch recently named Pittsburgh as the best beer city in the U.S. for 2023.

According to Visit Pittsburgh, the steel city has over 60 unique breweries.

24/7 Wall St's study shows the national average for adult excessive drinking is 19.8%, and 34 metro areas drink above that rate.

The drunkest metro areas in America are in the Plains states, Midwest, and Far West.