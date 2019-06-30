Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives
article
PHOENIX - Thousands of fireworks have been recalled just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Grandma's Fireworks is recalling more than 37,000 fireworks because they are overloaded with explosives.
RELATED: Girl, 9, critically injured after lighting firework in home
The recall includes 18 different products. A full list of products is available here.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says two young children have been hurt by the fireworks.
Anyone who purchased them should return them for a full refund.