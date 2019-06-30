Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives

article

Thousands of fireworks have been recalled just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Grandma's Fireworks is recalling more than 37,000 fireworks because they are overloaded with explosives.

The recall includes 18 different products. A full list of products is available here.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says two young children have been hurt by the fireworks.

Anyone who purchased them should return them for a full refund.