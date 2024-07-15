Thousands of Philadelphia workers return to office Monday after Mayor Parker mandate

Philadelphia may be even more bustling this week as thousands of city employees head back to their desks after years of working at home.

Approximately 4,500 remaining remote workers must return to the office on Monday after a judge denied an injunction over an order from Mayor Cherelle Parker.

The Philadelphia mayor issued the order back in March, defending her controversial decision this past week.

"I made a decision that I stand by firmly and that is in order to make good on that promise to you that I need Philadelphia's municipal workforce to return to office to provide valuable support and services to youth," Parker said.

Parker’s back-to-work order for city employees, still working from home, or on a hybrid schedule, has faced push back from unions.

District Council 47 sued the mayor's administration, forcing a court hearing last week in an effort to put Parker’s order on ice.

A judge rejected the argument made by lawyers for the union that there should be an injunction to stop remaining city employees from returning to work.

The union says the Parker Administration has not heard the last of the subject.

However, as of Monday morning, all of Philadelphia's 25,000 city employees will be back in the office in the city’s new post-COVID work world.