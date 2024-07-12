Judge denies injunction over Mayor Cherelle Parker's back to work order

Philadelphia city employees still working from home or in a hybrid capacity are being ordered back to work by a judge's order.

A second day of testimony over Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s return to office order produced the decision Friday. The judge rejected the argument made by the lawyers for the union that there should be an injunction to stop the remaining city employees from returning to work.

Senior staff were first ordered back to the office in February. Then last week, a city workers’ union filed a lawsuit against the Parker Administration for workers expected to return Monday.

In a City Hall courtroom, the white-collar city workers’ union tried to convince a judge she should stall Mayor Parker’s plan to bring all city workers back to the office by Monday.

Union leader David Wilson stated, prior to the decision, "We engaged in the process of bargaining. I don’t think that’s ever been clearer."

On the other side, a team of city lawyers argued that Philadelphia has the right to pull some 4,500 workers back to the office without having to bargain with the union.

Late Friday afternoon, the judge found on the side of the city, denying the staffers their desired right to work from home or a hybrid form.

After the decision, Mayor Parker released a statement, saying:

"I promised the City that they would have a government they could see, touch and feel. I promised to make our City the safest, cleanest and greenest big city in America, with access to economic opportunity for all. This ruling gets our city one giant step closer to delivering on that promise. I want every member of our workforce to know: I'm a pro-Union, pro-worker Mayor, and I thank you for all your service every day to make Philadelphia better."