'America on display': Thousands turn out for 2022 Atlantic City Airshow

The 2022 Atlantic City Airshow was blessed with blue skies and the Golden Knights over the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the display.

"It’s awesome! I really love it!" Sunnie exclaimed. Sunnie and his friends aren’t the only ones in awe at the spectacle of more than 30 separate air performances, including the likes of the Thunderbirds and other top pilots.

Atlantic City Airshow

"23 years in the Air Force. Retired a full colonel, so this is in honor of him," Henry Ulrich said. He attended to honor his father, a World War II pilot. Ulrich said the show is about honoring those who have served bravely, just like his father.

"I come every year. I make it a point and I make it a point to shake a lot of hands of people," Ulrich added.

While American patriotism was obvious, the show draws the attention of military and aviation lovers from all over the world.

Atlantic City Airshow

The event attracted thousands of beach goers as well as the dozens of boats in the water, a welcome sight to Atlantic City, which is enjoying its first full summer of activity since the pandemic.