South Street shooting: Three men charged in mass shooting that killed 3, injured 11 due in court Wednesday

Three of the men accused in the South Street shooting that claimed the lives of three people, and injured another 11, are set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Nasir Jackson (alias Nahjee Whittington) and Namir Jones (alias Qaadir Dukes-Hill) were charged with murder after they were arrested in a days-long manhunt that ended in Virginia. A third suspect, 18-year-old Quran Garner, was also arrested in connection to the shooting.

Jackson and Jones, both 18 years old, are accused of killing two innocent bystanders as chaos erupted on one of Philadelphia's famous streets one night in June.

Alexis Quinn and Kristopher Minners, both 22 years old, were among a total of 14 people struck when gunmen opened fire on South Street, and crowds began to flee.

Authorities believe the deadly mass shooting happened when a fistfight between three men escalated into a gunfire.

However, police claim the suspects were not involved in the deadly brawl and only decided to fire when they heard the gunfire erupt.

A fourth suspect Rashaan Vereen is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 23.