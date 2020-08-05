Tickets available for Walmart’s drive-in movie viewings in store parking lots — and they’re free

Walmart is partnering with the Tribeca Film Festival to bring drive-in movie screenings to 160 of its stores throughout the United States.The events are free with a reservation, according to a Walmart news release.

Between Aug. 14 and Oct. 21, Walmart plans to host 320 showings in store parking lots. The screenings will feature popular modern flicks and classic Hollywood fare, such as “Black Panther,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Wizard of Oz” and more.

Those who wish to attend can reserve tickets starting Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Reservations for a screening must be made beforehand. People who show up to the gate without a ticket will not be allowed to enter, according to Walmart.

Here are the rules and what you will need:

-You will need access to an FM radio (most cars carry this).

-All guests must have a mask/face covering in the event you need to exit your vehicle.

-No alcohol permitted.

-One car per ticket.

-Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks.

Gates will open for moviegoers at 6 p.m. on the day of their viewing, 90 minutes prior to the movie start time, according to the news release.

Walmart also announced that Drew Barrymore will make a surprise in-person appearance at one of the showings, while Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz may also make a virtual or in-person surprise appearance.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout the U.S., the movie industry is having to improvise release dates and methods.

Movies such as Disney’s live-action “Mulan” and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” have had to push back premiere dates, with “Mulan” ultimately set to be released on Disney Plus for $29.99.

Major movie theater chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, had announced reopening plans that were also delayed amid the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic.

Drive-in movies have made a comeback during the past few months due in part to the fact that one can enjoy a movie while properly social distancing inside of a car, giving less chance of exposure to potential infection.

There are just over 300 drive-ins left in the country. They constitute a small, oft-forgotten flicker in today’s movie ecosystem that hardly competes with the megawatt glare of the megaplex and the nation’s 5,500 indoor theaters. But through decades of disruption and change in American life, they have managed to survive and the current pandemic has given these relics a boost in popularity.

For a complete list of participating locations and reservations for the Walmart drive-in movie experience, visit TheWalmartDrivein.com.

KTVU FOX 2 and the Associated Press contributed to this report.