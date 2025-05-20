Woman arrested after starved dog dumped in trash bag at South Jersey apartments
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A dog was found barely alive inside an apartment dumpster in March, and now police say the person responsible is in custody.
What we know:
Turquiose Morton, 38, is charged with abandoning a domestic animal and animal cruelty.
She is accused of dumping her pet dog in a trash bag inside one of the dumpsters at Belmont Apartments on the White Horse Pike.
The small white dog was found alive, but severely malnourished and suffering from multiple severe injuries.
It was taken to a local shelter, and has since been adopted in good health.
What's next:
Morton has been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Lindenwold Police.