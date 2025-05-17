Over 65 canceled flights; nearly 250 delayed after electrical issue causes ground stop at Philly International

article

The Brief Passengers were left scrambling at Philadelphia International Airport after an electrical issue caused a ground stop at the busy airport. Flights were struggling to return to normal operating status as lingering issues from severe weather Friday also contributed to additional flight delays.



In a chaotic 24 hours, many passengers traveling in and out of Philadelphia International Airport have seen their flights delayed for hours or outright canceled, as airlines try to catch up.

What we know:

A ground stop was reported at Philadelphia International Airport, affecting American Airlines, late Saturday morning. The airline said three flights were canceled due to the electrical issue and by 2 p.m. Saturday, the ground stop had been lifted.

In a statement, American Airlines said:

"Systems have returned after a brief electrical issue at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Our teams worked quickly with the airport’s electricians to resolve the issue, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

They encouraged travelers to check their flights through the airline website or through the airline app.

Dig deeper:

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, 69 flights had been canceled at Philly International, the majority of those being American or its partner airlines.

Additionally, over 200 American Airlines, or its subsidiaries, experienced delays.

Severe weather from Friday was also thought to be a contributing factor to some delays as airlines work to get back to their normal schedules.

FlightAware lists a total of 249 delays and 69 cancellations by late afternoon Saturday.