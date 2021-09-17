‘100 to 200' Justice for J6 protesters met with significant police presence on Capitol Hill

A number of federal and local police officers converged on Capitol Hill on Saturday morning in anticipation of the Justice for J6 rally.

FOX 5 DC's Natalie Rubino reports that "about 100 to 200" protesters were on hand at the rally. She noted that more members of the media appeared to be at the rally than protesters.

She says "a few dozen" counter-protesters - some displaying Antifa on their gear - were also on Capitol Hill.

Rubino described the police presence that met the protesters as "very large."

Early in the afternoon, she said she hadn't witnessed any violence, but noted that at least one person was escorted from the event. Capitol police later indicated they'd arrested a person armed with a knife on a weapons violation.

Shortly before 2 p.m. - after the rally had dispersed - Capitol police tweeted that they dispersed a confrontation between protesters and counter-protesters "without incident."

The rally was organized by Look Ahead America in support of the rioters who were arrested in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Ahead of Saturday’s rally, U.S. Capitol Police officials provided insight into some of the security measures in place.

Rally organizers say they are demanding justice for those arrested in connection to the January 6 insurrection.

Capitol Police officials say while they expect a peaceful rally, they do have extra staffing on hand just in case and help from other law enforcement agencies.

In addition, a protective fence surrounding the Capitol went back up for additional protection.

Rocky Twyman, founder of Pandemic Comforters, says he’s afraid of another incident happening like the Jan. 6 riots.

"We’re just going to pray tomorrow, pray and fast that nothing happens."

Twyman also said while he understands the need for the fence surrounding the Capitol, he isn’t happy it’s there.

"It just really annoys me that we have to spend so much money on this fence when we have so many people out here that are still struggling from the coronavirus."

FOX 5's Perris Jones also spoke to some people who are not from the area who were sightseeing and disappointed to see the fence but they understand it’s better to be safe than sorry.

"I don’t like the fence, these buildings that are for the people here in America," one person said. "I like to be able to walk up close but also I don’t want anything to happen that shouldn’t happen so it’s good to be safe than to have something happen that shouldn’t."

In a news conference Friday afternoon, U.S. Capitol Police officials said they’ve been monitoring threats of violence but it’s tough to say if those are credible.

"We have a strong plan in place to ensure it remains peaceful and that if violence does occur that we can stop it as quickly as possible." Tom Manger, Chief of U.S. Capitol Police said.

Officials say they prepared for months, including making changes to the way they gather, analyze and pass on information used to understand and stop threats.

"Historically this department has relied primarily on outside agencies for intelligence information… that is no longer," Yogananda Pittman, Assistant Chief of U.S. Capitol Police said. "That was prior to Jan. 6 We have now grown and expanded our intelligence operations and we have dramatically changed the way we process and share intelligence with our law enforcement partners at every level."

Capitol Police officials say they also held multiple training exercises for their civil disturbance units, scenario exercises for command staff, and gave detailed briefings for all officers.