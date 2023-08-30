TikTok famous cat draws visitors to New Jersey Home Depot

People from far and wide are visiting a seemingly ordinary Home Deport store in New Jersey for an unlikely reason.

Leo, the resident cat at Home Depot in Mount Laurel, has amassed a large following on TikTok after a shopper posted videos of him.

"The very first one I did, the first day it hit 4.5M (views)," said Jeff Simpkins. "I'm happy if I get 1,000 views on a video before this."

Leo was adopted by the store about a year ago to keep mice at bay. Jeff met Leo while shopping a little over a month ago and decided to chronicle his trips to see Leo on TikTok.

Leo is cared for by a Home Depot employee named Donna, who Jeff says takes Leo home on holidays and makes sure he visits the vet when needed.

"She picks out his food, gives him food and water, he's in good hands," Jeff said.

Jeff started an Amazon wishlist for his two cats, Will and Grace, and has since added Leo. The gifts poured in for the internet star, along with ‘thank you’ notes and well wishes.

"It makes people feel good, it brings happiness to a lot of people," Jeff said.