Over 60 dead butterflies found in shipment from Portugal at Philadelphia port

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in Philadelphia recently netted dozens of dead butterflies in a shipment from Portugal, officials said Monday.

The discovery was made earlier this month when agriculture specialists examined a shipment manifested as "pieces of silk to be used in works."

Officials say the shipment contained dried out pupal cases and more than 60 envelopes that held dead adult moth and butterfly specimens.

The shipment, according to officials, was destined for an address in Wayne County, Pennsylvania – nearly three hours away from Philadelphia.

The creepy cargo was detained by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who later confirmed the sender did not file the proper certifications and documents.

"Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists have a very challenging and critical mission, and that is to protect our vital agricultural resources against the accidental or deliberate introduction of invasive insect pests, and plant and animal diseases that could harm our nation’s economic vitality," said Tater Ortiz, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.