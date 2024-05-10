Skimming device found in Camden County grocery store: police

article

Shoppers in Pennsauken should immediately check credit card statements as a skimming device has been found at a grocery store.

The Supremo Food Market at 7500 South Crescent Boulevard, in Pennsauken, discovered a skimming device on a credit card machine in their store. Pennsauken Township police were notified and have begun an investigation.

Officials say no one is sure how long the device was on the machine.

Police urge anyone who used a credit card machine at the store to immediately check their statements and get in contact with the credit card company involved if a discrepancy is found.