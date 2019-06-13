‘Tipster’ uses gender-swap filter to pose as underage girl, allegedly catches cop seeking sex

article

A tipster used a gender-swap filter to catch an alleged would-be child predator, resulting in the arrest of a police officer.

Robert Davies, 40, an officer with the San Mateo Police Department, was arrested June 6 and charged with contacting a minor to commit a felony, according to police.

On May 11, police said the "concerned citizen" used the gender-swapping filter and created a Tinder account as a 19-year-old female. While users on the dating app must be 18 or older, police said the filtered photo appeared to be a “young girl.”

Police said they then switched from Tinder to the messaging app Kik, where the “tipster” told Davies she was 16-years-old.

“Davies then asked her to switch to Snapchat where they also discussed her being 16-years-old, and chatted about engaging in sexual activity,” a release from the San Jose Police Department stated.

Police said the tipster did research and determined the suspect was a police officer in the San Francisco Bay area.

During a three week investigation, detectives confirmed Davies' identity and served search warrants on his electronic devices, mobile apps and at his home, police said.

Davies was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

“As soon as we became aware of the investigation by San Jose, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave and remains on administrative leave,” the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.