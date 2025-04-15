Tired of door knocks from solicitors in Bucks County? Falls Twp. police have a solution

The Brief Are you tired of people knocking on your doors to sell you something? Do you live in Falls Township, Bucks County? The police have a solution for you.



Police in a Bucks County town are cracking down on an annoying problem: solicitors showing up where they're not wanted.

Now, police in Falls Township are trying to spread the word that there is something you can do.

What we know:

Unwanted door knocking can be a headache, but there's relief for your pain.

Police in Falls Township posted on their Facebook page, letting people know they can be added to the No Solicitation Registry.

"I deal with it at my own home. I have a no soliciting sign. It works most of the time, but there are some companies who just don’t believe you have to follow the rules," said Corporal James Szamboti of the Township of Falls Police Department.

It's as simple as filling out an application that puts your property on the No Solicitation List for three years. However, this doesn’t include nonprofit, religious, or political organizations.

"Companies can reach out to us and they can apply for a permit to solicit in Falls Township. It's a $25 fee to do so, and it lasts up to 30 days," Szamboti explained.

The solicitor should also carry and display their permit and should only knock Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"If they do unfortunately violate that by going to a residence that either has no soliciting signs on their house or they have already been on the list of no soliciting, then it would come with a violation or citation of up to $1,000," Szamboti added.

If you take the steps to register and still receive unwanted solicitors, police suggest you safely try to get as much information from the person.

"If they can ask to see the badge that they be provided if they did get on the permit or get the names for companies, a description of the people, and contact the police department right away," Szamboti advised.

This list will be given to anyone that applies for a permit so they know which doors not to knock on.

What you can do:

Police also say it’s a good idea to purchase a sign for outside of your home to further reinforce that solicitors are not welcomed.

Add your name to the no solicitation registry here.