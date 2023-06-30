Philly radio legend John DeBella retires after 48 years

John DeBella, morning host of "The John DeBella Show" on Philadelphia’s 102.9 WMGK, retired Friday after a 48-year-long career in radio.

Of those 48 years, DeBella has spent 41 years working in Philadelphia, and 21 at his home station of WMGK, becoming a familiar voice to local audiences.

"I consider myself a Philadelphian because I’ve lived here much longer than I’ve lived anywhere else. I think my greatest asset is that I just get the audience," DeBella said.

In the open letter DeBella released announcing his decision last month on May 11, he cited wanting to spend more time with his family as his main reason for stepping down, writing, "I just feel it’s time."

Still, the host anticipated mixed feelings about the transition out of his longstanding role.

"I’m really nervous. I know how emotional I can get." DeBella said. "As it gets closer and closer, it hurts."

After thinking about how best to celebrate his retirement, DeBella decided to surround himself with those who supported him throughout his career.

"Not a lot of people: My producer Steve, my wife, my brother, and that’s it. Everything I have is because of them, and they deserve that time."

As for how DeBella plans to spend his retirement, he intends to start with unlearning some of the habits he’s picked up during his long tenure in radio.

"I’m going to medicate myself to break the gridlock of morning wake-up," DeBella said with a laugh. That’s what my first month is going to be like, breaking out of that."