Toddler found dead inside van outside Florida day care

Authorities have identified a 2-year-old child found dead inside transport van parked outside of a Florida day care center.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials identified the boy as Noah Sneed.

Investigators say he was found inside the van around 3:30 p.m. Monday. He appeared to have been there all day as temperatures in South Florida hovered in the low 90s.

Detectives said Noah was transported in the van to Ceressa's Daycare and Preschool in Oakland Park on Monday morning. Sheriff's officials received a call asking for medical assistance in the afternoon.

They're interviewing employees and other witnesses to determine what happened. An autopsy also will be performed.