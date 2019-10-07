Toddler who went viral for hilarious laughter while reciting alphabets visits Good Day

Last week, Winston Moore and his father, Pedro, went viral when a video of them practicing the alphabet captured hearts around the internet.

Winston, who is 20 months old, burst into laughter repeatedly as he learned how to say the letter “W”.

His father would then switch the “W” to an “M” further cracking up the toddler.

On Monday, the Moore family joined Good Day Philadelphia to show off Winston’s knowledge and more giggles.

“This particular day, W & M were just hilarious to him,” Kiara Moore told Mike and Alex. “He’s pretty silly but that particular day it was just really funny. I think it was more so that he was just delirious from being so tired.”

Winston, who is the couple’s miracle child, knows the entire alphabet thanks to his parents and grandmother.

The almost 2-year-old can also count to 15 and loves reciting animals, according to his mother.

Although not too particularly keen to show off his skills on Good Day, Winston did wow Mike and Alex with his quick recognition of the letter “A”.

The original video has been seen over 12 million times and the family says they’ve lost track of time.