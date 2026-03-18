Tornado confirmed in Kent County during Monday's storms

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The Brief A tornado touched down in Kent County in Delaware on Monday. The NWS confirmed that the tornado was an EF1. Full details are expected to be released on Wednesday.



Monday's storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to the entire Philadelphia region, but officials say Delaware actually had a tornado.

What we know:

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down near Frederica in Kent County, which is about 10 miles southeast of Dover.

The tornado sustained maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release details about how much damage was caused by the tornado.

What's next:

The NWS says they are also reviewing extensive wind damage near Camden, Delaware. Full details are expected to be announced on Wednesday.