Track coronavirus cases in Philadelphia by zip code

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia continues to rise as the city remains under a stay-at-home order.

The health department keeps track of residents under investigation for the coronavirus, as well as confirmed cases, and reports up-to-date case numbers daily.

The map below offers a current look at Philadelphia's case numbers by zip code (see mobile version here.)

WHAT TO KNOW

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

If someone is showing symptoms of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, the city's health department will work with their health care provider to get them tested for the disease.

For more information about where to get tested in the Philadelphia area, see here.

RESOURCES

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. Residents can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive information and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

Anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19 can call the city's free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-722-7112.

