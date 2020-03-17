Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Philadelphia area

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises across the Delaware Valley, more drive-thru facilities are opening for testing.

Below is a breakdown of Philadelphia-area sites where people can get tested, as well as the criteria for being tested.

Abington Hospital in Abington Township

Jefferson Health patients who are experiencing a fever and/or respiratory symptoms — such as shortness of breath or cough — are urged to call their primary care physician to be assessed by phone. If a patient is referred for testing by their physician, they will be scheduled for an appointment to be seen at Abington Hospital’s temporary testing site.

The hospital stressed that patients should not go to the testing site without a referral from their Abington – Jefferson Health physician.

For more information, see here.

Penn Medicine in West Philadelphia, Radnor

Patients with flu or cold symptoms who suspect they may have the coronavirus must call 267-414-2303 to get registered before testing at Penn Medicine's West Philadelphia or Radnor locations.

For more information, see here.

Temple University in Ambler

Temple University's coronavirus testing site opened Saturday at its Ambler campus in Upper Dublin Township.

Tests are appointment only and open only to people showing symptoms, senior citizens, first responders and healthcare workers. Those without internet access can register over the phone by calling 610-631-3000.

Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia's public health department has begun testing at a community-based site at Citizen's Bank Park. People over 50 and healthcare workers who have symptoms are being prioritized for testing.

Expanded hours will be in effect Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing will only be conducted to those in four-wheeled, closed-top, non-commercial, non-recreational vehicles. Walk-ins will not be permitted.

"Our top priority will be healthcare workers with symptoms, because nobody wants to be treated by a healthcare worker who is carrying this virus," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.

An appointment is not necessary, but Farley asks that patients bring drivers license and health insurance card to expedite the process.

"Everyone for whom it's appropriate will be tested regardless whether they have health insurance, but it simply helps us if you have a health insurance card," Farley said.

Rite Aid in West Oak Lane

Rite Aid has set up a testing site for first responders and healthcare workers on Ogontz Avenue. The test site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

