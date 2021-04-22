Tractor-trailer crash on NJ Turnpike near Delaware Memorial Bridge slows traffic
CARNEYS POINT, N.J. - Traffic on the southbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike near the Delaware Memorial Bridge slowed to a crawl on Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer reportedly crashed into a construction zone.
The crash happened near Exit 1 approaching the Delaware Memorial Bridge just before 6 a.m. A FedEx tractor-trailer pulling two boxes was seen jackknifed on the grassy shoulder of the highway.
A tractor-trailer crash on the NJ Turnpike near the Delaware Memorial Bridge brought traffic to a standstill.
No injuries were immediately reported. A hazmat team was called to clean up diesel fuel that had leaked from the truck.
Traffic that stretched for miles beyond Exit 2 trickled by the crash site through open lanes. The backup was alleviated around 8 a.m. as crews remained on scene to dislodge the stuck truck.
FOX 29's Bob Kelly said anyone heading towards the Delaware Memorial Bridge should reroute to I-295 to the cleanup efforts.
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube