Interim plan in place to fight beach erosion in North Wildwood

A temporary solution to solve beach erosion in North Wildwood has been put in place after collaboration between Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation's Office of Maritime Resources is working to design a North Wildwood Emergency Beach Nourishment Dredging project.

The project, according to a joint press release from Murphy and Rosenello, "will serve to protect the infrastructure, quality of life and economy of North Wildwood."

The interim fix aims to prevent further beach erosion until the Army Corps. of Engineers and NJDEP can complete a long-term beach replenishment project.

The current plan announced Friday will begin over the next few week and is expected to "provide relief to the community over the next few months."