Police ID hammer-wielding suspect shot by officers during domestic incident in Philadelphia

Investigators in Philadelphia identified a hammer-wielding man who was shot by police during a domestic dispute at an apartment building last weekend.

Maurice Samuels, 23, suffered gunshot wounds to both arms after authorities say emerged from an apartment holding a hammer that police believe was a gun.

Samuels, a 23-year-old woman and her friend were inside an apartment on E. Cliveden Street early Saturday morning when a domestic argument began, police said.

The unnamed 23-year-old asked Samuel to leave, but he returned to the apartment by climbing through a window and forced the woman into a bedroom.

Investigators said a 26-year-old man who was the subject of their domestic argument, arrived at the apartment and began banging on the front door.

Lt. Todd Landherr, 42, and Officer Shana Moore, 36, arrived at the property and saw Samuel open the door holding a hammer, which caused the man to back away.

Both officers took cover when Samuel exited the building holding the hammer, which investigators say the officers believed was a firearm.

Samuel began pointing the hammer and was shot in both arms, including a gunshot wound to one arm and a graze wound to the other, according to investigators.

Samuel was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has been charged with several crimes, including burglary, criminal trespassing, weapons charges and terroristic threats.

Lt. Landherr and Officer Moore have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation.