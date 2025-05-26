Travelers hit the roads in NJ, DE, Philly area for Memorial Day weekend

The Brief 525,000 from the Philadelphia area are expected to travel more than 45 miles over the weekend. Shore traffic was busy, but bearable on Memorial Day.



Another holiday weekend in the books.

What we know:

From the boardwalk to the beaches, Cape May to Atlantic City, crowds packed the Jersey Shore for the unofficial start of summer.

The downside of a long weekend is holiday traffic.

"We had a great time. We got our Sam’s Pizza with us for the ride home," said Kurt Hendricks, who was driving home to Bridesburg after the weekend in Wildwood Crest.

The Herzsh family, including their three dogs, spent the weekend in Margate.

It was the family's first Memorial Day weekend down the shore.

"We usually just stay in the Philadelphia area and have barbecues or whatever. But this year we rented a house for the weekend and it was insane. I’ve never seen so many people," said Josh Hersz of Upper Dublin.

What they're saying:

"Today was the nicest day. We didn’t want to leave at all. We spent the day packing up the car and driving when all we wanted to do was just be on the beach for one last day," added Amy Hersz.

According to AAA Auto Club, an estimated 45 million people in the US and 525,000 in the Philly area were expected to travel more than 45 miles over the holiday. That is a three percent increase over last year.

Traffic was moderate for most of the day coming home from the Shore points.

There were no major problems reported on area roadways as of Monday night.

"The traffic coming back wasn’t too bad. We spend the day in Cape May and headed back around 4:30 and traffic has been fine so far" said Amanda Williams from Allentown.

She was traveling back home with her husband and two daughters.

With the lowest Memorial Day gas prices in the last four years we found many travelers filling up at the Frank Farley Service Plaza along the Atlantic City Expressway, a popular midway stop on the way home from the shore.

"A little spotty but it wasn’t that bad, we kept moving. But merging traffic slowed you down. Overall, it’s been fine. Hard part is leaving the beach with weather like this," said Bill Waddington of Bucks County.