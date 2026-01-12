Trenton man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl he met on Snapchat, Roblox
TRENTON - A Trenton man is facing serious charges after investigators allege he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl whom he met on Snapchat and Roblox.
What we know:
Alex Torres-Lopez, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after detectives in Trenton received information about the possible sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
Investigators learned that Torres-Lopez met the victim over Snapchat and Roblox and sexually assaulted the young girl multiple times last fall.
It's alleged that Torres-Lopez also had the victim send him explicit videos and photos of herself.
He has been charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree aggravated assault and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
What's next:
Prosecutors say if found guilty, Torres-Lopez could face decades in prison and fines.
The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to detain Torres-Lopez pending trial.