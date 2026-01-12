Trenton man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl he met on Snapchat, Roblox

article

The Brief Alex Torres-Lopez, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl whom he met on Snapchat and Roblox. Torres-Lopez is accused of having the young victim send him explicit images and videos of herself. He was charged with first-degree aggravated assault, a crime that carries a 10-20 year prison sentence if found guilty.



A Trenton man is facing serious charges after investigators allege he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl whom he met on Snapchat and Roblox.

What we know:

Alex Torres-Lopez, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after detectives in Trenton received information about the possible sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators learned that Torres-Lopez met the victim over Snapchat and Roblox and sexually assaulted the young girl multiple times last fall.

It's alleged that Torres-Lopez also had the victim send him explicit videos and photos of herself.

He has been charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree aggravated assault and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

What's next:

Prosecutors say if found guilty, Torres-Lopez could face decades in prison and fines.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to detain Torres-Lopez pending trial.