Trenton man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl he met on Snapchat, Roblox

By
Published  January 12, 2026 1:07pm EST
Mercer County
Alex Torres-Lopez, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl who he met on Snapchat and Roblox. 

The Brief

    • Alex Torres-Lopez, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl whom he met on Snapchat and Roblox.
    • Torres-Lopez is accused of having the young victim send him explicit images and videos of herself.
    • He was charged with first-degree aggravated assault, a crime that carries a 10-20 year prison sentence if found guilty.

TRENTON - A Trenton man is facing serious charges after investigators allege he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl whom he met on Snapchat and Roblox. 

What we know:

Alex Torres-Lopez, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after detectives in Trenton received information about the possible sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. 

Investigators learned that Torres-Lopez met the victim over Snapchat and Roblox and sexually assaulted the young girl multiple times last fall. 

It's alleged that Torres-Lopez also had the victim send him explicit videos and photos of herself. 

He has been charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree aggravated assault and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

What's next:

Prosecutors say if found guilty, Torres-Lopez could face decades in prison and fines. 

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to detain Torres-Lopez pending trial.

