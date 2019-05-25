Trenton mayor calls for federal action after bar shooting wounds 10

New Jersey police say 10 people — five men and five women — were wounded in a shooting at a Trenton bar on Friday night.

Authorities say police were notified of gunfire at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday outside the J&J Liquor & Bar in the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue. Arriving officers found several victims in and around the bar.

Two of the 10 victims were listed in critical but stable condition. The rest were listed in stable condition.

Mayor Reed Gusciora told reporters outside the bar that he understood the gunman or gunmen drove up and fired at people gathered outside the bar.

"This is indicative of the proliferation of gun violence across the country and must be addressed by the federal government," Gusciora said in a statement.

At-large councilman Jerell Blakeley said on Facebook: "This kind of carnage shouldn't normal but is becoming a common occurrence. Every time the weather breaks, the madness descends in this city. I am calling for bringing in the troopers and National Guard to the City."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.