Trenton Water Works issues boil advisory for Trenton, surrounding townships

Trenton Water Works announced Friday that residents in Trenton and surrounding townships should boil water before consuming.

The department says that an equipment malfunction in their water-distribution system caused low chlorination levels. As a precaution, Residents in Trenton, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township and Lawrence Township should boil water until further notice.

In a statement, the department says resident should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the water to cool before using. They also suggest using bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice," Trenton Water Works said in a statement.

The practice of boiling water, according to the department, kills bacteria and organisms in the water.

Trenton Water Works has offered the following precautions:

- Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.

- Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

- Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

- Only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

- Provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled.

The department urges that residents continue to boil tap water or use bottled water until further notice from Trenton Water Works.

Anyone with questions on the boil advisory can call 609-989-3033, or find Trenton Water Works online here.