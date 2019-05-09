Trial continues for man accused in Ardmore model's death

More drama in the courtroom in the case of a former model killed inside her Main Line apartment. On Tuesday, jurors heard from the Lyft driver who drove the victim and the man charged with her murder just hours before her death.

When asked if he wanted to kill Christina Carlin-Kraft in August of 2018, Jonathan Wesley Harris shook his head, "no."

However, prosecutors laid out in detail the violence of the attack. An assistant medical examiner testified Kraft had broken bones in her face and bruises around her eyes and nose. Standing in front of the jury, holding Kraft's green stretch pants he demonstrated how the model was strangled.

The defense argues Harris,31, was out of his mind from smoking cat tranquilizer and didn't know what he was doing.

In Tuesday morning testimony, the Lyft driver testified how he took Kraft and Harris back to her Ardmore apartment and Harris offered him money to wait for 10 to 15 minutes when he'd come out, but he never came.

Jonathan Harris is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Kraft in her Ardmore apartment.

The pair met on 13th Street in the city and returned to the apartment for drinking and sex. The assistant medical examiner reported her blood alcohol level at death was 3 times the legal limit.

Law enforcement officers took the stand in the afternoon to report Harris had been caught on camera leaving Ardmore and waking back to Philadelphia at the time of the murder and later acting out in Love Park mumbling to a sheriff about someone dying. It was also reported that he even described to a man in a hospital room what it's like to squeeze the last breath out of someone.

The prosecution expects to rest early afternoon Wednesday. Defense attorney Chuck Peruto must convince the jury Harris didn't know what he was doing and save him from a first-degree murder conviction.