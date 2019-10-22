Trick-or-treaters over the age of 14 could be charged with misdemeanor in Virginia town

article

How old is too old to trick-or-treat?

According to city code in Chesapeake, Virginia, anyone over the age of 14 who is caught trick-or-treating could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Trick-or-treating over the age of 14 is punishable by a fine. In addition, anyone, no matter what age, trick-or-treating after 8 p.m. can end up being charged.

Police say they are not going to actively enforce this, and if a 14-year-old is trick-or-treating with a younger sibling, for example, they won't be in any trouble.

Chesapeake City code reads:

(a) If any person over the age of 14 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as "trick or treat" or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor. Nothing herein shall be construed as prohibiting any parent, guardian, or other responsible person, having lawfully in his or her custody a child 14 years old or younger, from accompanying said child.

(b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as "trick or treat" or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he or she shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor.

EDITORIAL NOTE: A previous version of this story stated that anyone over the age of 12 who is caught trick-or-treating could get "jail time" in Chesapeake. According to the city, the crime is considered a class 4 misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine, but not jail time.