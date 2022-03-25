Funeral details released for Pennsylvania state troopers killed in I-95 crash

article

Pennsylvania State Police have released details surrounding the viewings and funerals for two troopers who were killed in the line of duty Monday morning.

Troopers Martin F. Mack and Branden T. Sisca were responding to a call for a person walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 around 1 a.m. Monday morning. Authorities say the troopers were escorting that man back to their patrol vehicle when 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb struck all three men with her vehicle.

The impact sent the three men over the median and into the northbound lanes. They were all later pronounced dead at the scene and Webb was taken into custody.

The third victim was later identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

Funeral Arrangements for Trooper Martin F. Mack

A public viewing for Martin F. Mack will be held on Wednesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wade Funeral Home in Bristol.

A public funeral service for Mack will be held the following day, March 31, as St. Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown. The interment is also open to the public and a funeral procession will travel to Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.

Parking at the funeral home is reserved and not available to the public.

Funeral Arrangements for Trooper Branden T. Sisca

Public viewings will be held for Trooper Branden T. Sisca on Friday, April 1, from 12-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home in Norristown.

Saturday, April 2, a public funeral service will be held for Sisca at noon at Perkiomen Valley High School. The funeral procession and internment will be private.

Webb faces more than a dozen charges, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

