Troopers: Teens lead police on high-speed chase in stolen car after shoplifting from Delaware outlet stores

Police in Delaware arrested three teenage boys accused of shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of clothing from outlet stores and leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Delaware State Police were called Wednesday to the Under Armour outlet store located in the Tanger Bayside Outlet stores in Rehoboth Beach for reports of a shoplifting.

A 16-year-old driver and two 15-year-old passengers fled the store northbound on Coastal Highway in a stolen Chevy Cruze with fake Pennsylvania tags, according to police.

Troopers pursued the vehicle as it disregarded their sirens and blew through a red light. The chase ended when police say the car struck a median and another vehicle while making a right turn.

The teenage driver and passengers continued to flee on foot and were eventually taken into custody by police. It was later found that the teens stole $5,000 worth of merchandise from the Under Armour, Nike and The North Face outlet stores, according to police.

All three teens were hit with several felony charges and taken to a youth detention center on bonds costing more than $2,000.