Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico this week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance that could form into a tropical depression that could affect Florida this week.

The NHC says the disturbance is forecasted to move over the Gulf of Mexico in two or three days.

Officials say there is a 40 percent chance of a tropical depression forming through Friday.

The percentage was later adjusted to 50 percent.

If it becomes a storm, it would be named Tropical Storm Barry.

