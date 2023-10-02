Tropical Storm Watch issued as Philippe brings heavy rain, gusty winds to northern Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Philippe is making its closest pass to the northern Leeward Islands on Monday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds before pulling north and potentially strengthening into a hurricane by the end of the workweek.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rina dissipated Sunday night several hundred miles to the north-northeast of Philippe and is no longer being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Here's a closer look at Tropical Storm Philippe.

Tropical Storm Philippe

Tropical Storm Philippe's stats. (FOX Weather)

Tropical Storm Philippe is now centered about 125 miles east-southeast of the island of Barbuda, with peak winds estimated to be 50 mph.

Due to Philippe's expected close brush with the northern Leeward Islands on Monday, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the islands of Antigua and Barbuda. A Tropical Storm Watch means winds of at least 39 mph are possible in the watch area.

Tropical storm-force winds currently extend out 175 miles, primarily to the east and southeast of Philippe's center.

Tropical storm alerts issued along the path of Philippe. (FOX Weather)

Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to maintain its current strength for the next day or so as it moves toward the northwest. Strengthening is expected by midweek as Philippe turns northward and moves away from the northern Leeward Islands. The NHC forecasts Philippe to strengthen into a hurricane over the central Atlantic Ocean by Thursday or Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through Monday night. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain is predicted on Antigua and Barbuda, with 2 to 4 inches for the rest of the Leeward Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) are also possible on Antigua and Barbuda on Monday.

Tropical Storm Philippe's cone. (FOX Weather)

Life-threatening rip currents will also affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through midweek.

Philippe is the 16th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season and the 17th to reach at least tropical storm status.