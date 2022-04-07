Expand / Collapse search
Southbound lanes of I-95 near Ben Franklin Bridge reopen after truck fire halts traffic

FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Southbound lanes of I-95 near the Ben Franklin Bridge have reopened after a truck fire briefly halted traffic in both directions.

The northbound lanes remain closed as crews work to clear the charred vehicle.

The ongoing closure has caused a significant backup in both directions of I-95. 

PATCO has also stopped traveling across the bridge and the foot walk across the bridge has been closed. 

There are no reports of injuries or what sparked the inferno. 

