Southbound lanes of I-95 near Ben Franklin Bridge reopen after truck fire halts traffic
PHILADELPHIA - Southbound lanes of I-95 near the Ben Franklin Bridge have reopened after a truck fire briefly halted traffic in both directions.
The northbound lanes remain closed as crews work to clear the charred vehicle.
The ongoing closure has caused a significant backup in both directions of I-95.
PATCO has also stopped traveling across the bridge and the foot walk across the bridge has been closed.
There are no reports of injuries or what sparked the inferno.
