Trump, Biden both holding Thursday rallies in Tampa as campaigns face final days before Election Day

The race for the White House runs through Tampa on Thursday as both presidential candidates host dueling campaign rallies back-to-back in an attempt to appeal to last-minute voters in the battleground state.

With five days to go until the presidential election, nearly half of all registered Florida voters have cast their ballots. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will appear hours apart in outdoor rallies.

Trump's rally will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the north parking lot of Raymond James Stadium, which is also an early voting site as well as a COVID-19 testing location.

Meanwhile, Biden's drive-in rally is planned for 6:30 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Supporters for the president told FOX 13 they had started lining up outside RayJay as early as 1 a.m.

More than 73 million Americans have already voted, absentee or by mail.

The latest polls, however, have Florida in a virtual lock. The Sunshine State has already seen record numbers of voters turnout for early in-person voting and mail-in voting.

In all, 6,921,358 people had cast ballots, nearly 48 percent of the registered voters in the state.

Registered Democrats had returned about 621,000 more mail-in ballots than Republicans, while GOP voters were leading in in-person early voting by about 375,000 ballots. Voters who have no party affiliation or who are registered with third parties had cast nearly 1.5 million ballots.

The 1992 presidential contest had the highest modern turnout rate at 83 percent.

More than 1.9 million vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned to local elections supervisors as of Wednesday morning. Early voting sites will be open across the state through Saturday and in some counties on Sunday.

Information from the News Service of Florida was used in this report.