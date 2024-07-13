Trump rally shooting: Reaction to chaotic close call for Trump swift and divided

The shooting at former president Donald Trump’s rally caused many to ask what does this say about our political climate and overall democracy. Some say it speaks to how divided the country is while others are shocked as to how it could have even happened.

Long Island resident, Ian Sullivan, said, "No matter how you feel about the man, I do not think we should be celebrating this."

The entire country is reacting after a shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooting hits close to home in this battleground state as both Trump and President Biden have spent a great deal of time campaigning in the Commonwealth.

"I’m really shocked because I thought he would have a lot of protection being someone running to be president," East Brunswick resident Ram Tirumala stated.

Others aren’t really surprised.

"I think the political norms in the last eight years, 10 years have changed so much that even something like this, I’m numb to," Sullivan remarked.

"Unfortunately, this is another example of how divided and divisive everything is," Mark Sarro, of Middletown, Delaware, said.

All eyes were on rural Pennsylvania Saturday, anticipating the former president to announce his running mate. Instead, the venue turned into a crime scene being investigated as a possible attempted assassination.

"It is a time for conversation and the causes of why this could happen in a place like America to people as powerful and has the resources of someone who was the former president," Milinda Nutalapati, an East Brunswick resident, said.

And, with the election only months away, some people predict this is just a preview of what the next 115 days will look like, as things heat up.

"Sometimes it makes me feel like this a political stunt. You never know. There’s all sorts of cards people pull at election time," Sumana Nutalapati stated.

Meanwhile, others are fearful of living in a country where even those most protected aren’t safe.

Tirumala added, "If that could happen to the president, it could happen to you, me or anyone in the streets."

Sullivan added, "No one, no matter how much you disagree with his views, deserves to be a target of violence."

Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro condemned the violence saying it has no place in the Commonwealth. He also added that he is praying for the former president and those impacted.