Trump's legal team to hold public hearing with Arizona lawmakers on election integrity

Members of President Donald Trump's legal team have scheduled a public hearing with select members of Arizona's legislature to gather and examine any evidence of election irregularities and fraud in the state.

The hearing, planned to begin on Nov. 30 at 9 a.m., is intended to collect any evidence that would justify holding a special session for Arizona lawmakers to investigate further.

Monday's hearing will be at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix. Trump's personal attorney Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani are expected to attend.

Attorney for the President, Rudy Giuliani, speaks at a news conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company on November 7, 2020 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania participated in a similar hearing, and MIchigan will have one on Tuesday.

The event is open to the public, and anyone interested in attending can secure a ticket online.

Find more info here.

