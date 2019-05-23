TSA agents found loaded gun on West Chester man

A West Chester man was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack at a TSA checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday.

Agents say a .380 caliber handgun was loaded with 6 bullets. The man told agents he forgot the firearm was in his bag.

TSA agents alerted Philadelphia police who confiscated the weapon and questioned the man. Officers eventually issued the man a citation for weapons violations.

Officals say this is the sixth gun caught by TSA officers in Philadelphia since the start of 2019. Last year Philly agents caught 25 firearms.

"Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017," TSA officials said in a release.

While gun laws vary by state, in Philadelphia passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in carry-on bags if they are properly declared. TSA officials say guns must be unloaded and packed separately from ammunition. Guns are required to be locked in a hard case.

The TSA website outlines the requirements that must be met to travel with a firearm. Officials also adivse passengers to check with thier airline for additional requirements.