Tunnel to Towers plans to pay off slain Delaware trooper's mortgage

A candlelight vigil honored Delaware State Police Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook, who was tragically shot and killed last week.

Candlelight vigil details

The vigil took place at 7:00 p.m. at the Hockessin PAL Center on Lancaster Pike in New Castle County.

Corporal Snook was killed by 44-year-old Rahman Rose at a DMV office.

In his final moments, Snook heroically pushed a DMV employee out of harm's way before being fatally shot.

The shooter, Rahman Rose, was killed at the scene.

Corporal Snook leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old daughter, who will now face life without him.

What they're saying:

"In quiet moments that feel unbearable, your care has mattered and has been felt deeply and I'm grateful," said Corporal Snook’s widow Lauren.

"He was steady, he was loyal and he was deeply loved. He lived his life with integrity and heart and that is how we choose to remember him here tonight," she said.

His younger brother Josh talked about the impact of the public's support following December 23rd when Corporal Snook was shot to death while working an overtime shift at a Delaware DMV in Wilmington. Officials say he also saved an employee from that same gunfire.

"It's been so comforting to see his face not only all over social media but everywhere, the flags and the blue lights," he said.

Corporal Snook became a field training officer in 2018 and trained some of the next generation of troopers.

"Ty has accounted for 20 Delaware State Troopers on the job now, many serving in Troop 6," said his troop commander, Kerry Reinbold.

John Davis did not know him but thought it important to also bring along his young sons Will and Carter.

"We have friends that are in the State Police and County Police, so we just wanted to come out and teach the boys what it’s like to be there for the community," said Davis.

Thomasine Bianchi organized the vigil and said earlier in the evening that she had one hope for them tonight and moving forward.

"Is that the people rally around you who have a little bit more strength than you at this time and that’s our purpose," she said.

Mortgage relief for Snook family

"Corporal Snook’s final act was not to seek safety for himself, but to get a stranger out of harm’s way. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to stand with the family he leaves behind and ensure that his courage, selflessness, and bravery will never be forgotten," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Big picture view:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation plans to pay off the Snook family's mortgage by New Year's Day.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to deliver 343 mortgage-free homes in 2026, honoring the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department lost on September 11, 2001.

What you can do:

To support the mission to pay off the mortgage on Corporal Snook’s home, visit T2T.org and consider donating $11 a month or making a car or land donation.